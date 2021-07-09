Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WARREN NORTHERN SARATOGA AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 1025 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Warrensburg to Lake Luzerne-Hadley to Edinburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Glens Falls, Warrensburg, Whitehall, Lake George Village, Corinth, Edinburg, Comstock, Bolton Landing, West Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne Campground, Glens Falls North, Huletts Landing, Queensbury, Kingsbury, Mount Hope, South Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne, Bolton, Hadley and Lake George. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 23. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corinth, NY
City
Lake Luzerne, NY
City
Kingsbury, NY
County
Washington County, NY
City
South Glens Falls, NY
State
Washington State
City
Comstock, NY
City
Whitehall, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Hadley, NY
County
Warren County, NY
City
Mount Hope, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
City
Bolton Landing, NY
City
Lake George, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

US coronavirus recession lasted just 2 months, shortest downturn in history

The U.S. officially climbed out of the coronavirus-induced recession just two months after the economy cratered, making it the shortest downturn, but also one of the deepest, on record. The National Bureau of Economic Research, the semi-official documenter of business cycles, said Monday the downturn lasted from February 2020 to...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy