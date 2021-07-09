Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WARREN NORTHERN SARATOGA AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 1025 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Warrensburg to Lake Luzerne-Hadley to Edinburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Glens Falls, Warrensburg, Whitehall, Lake George Village, Corinth, Edinburg, Comstock, Bolton Landing, West Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne Campground, Glens Falls North, Huletts Landing, Queensbury, Kingsbury, Mount Hope, South Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne, Bolton, Hadley and Lake George. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 23. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.