Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Prairie, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; Woodruff SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WOODRUFF NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE AND NORTHERN MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 923 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fredonia, or near De Valls Bluff, moving south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brinkley... Clarendon Hazen... De Valls Bluff Fredonia... Allendale Dobbs Landing... Peppers Landing Hallsville... Blackton Slovak... Tollville Brasfield... Childers Dagmar WMA... Keevil Center Point... Monroe