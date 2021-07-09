Cancel
Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde correctly spells 'M-U-R-R-A-Y-A' to win Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Brian Windhorst
ESPN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history.

Comments / 3

