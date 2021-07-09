Cancel
Animals

Watch now: Rescue of whale stranded on Puerto Peñasco beach

By Jesse Tellez
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as Puerto Peñasco authorities, volunteers, biologists and rescue crews help a beached fin whale back into the Gulf of California. The whale found itself on Rocky Point's shore Wednesday morning. Crews worked for almost five hours to push the stranded whale back in the water. Video by Jesse Tellez/Arizona Daily Star.

