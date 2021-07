This is an exciting opportunity to work at the forefront of sports technology by joining Hawk-Eye’s team working with MLB. You will be based in the company’s US Head Office in Atlanta, GA and will be responsible for delivering the company’s services in baseball. You will liaise with on-site staff pre-game to ensure that Hawk-Eye technology is set up correctly and ready for the game; then you will monitor those systems throughout the game, providing assistance to colleagues and clients.