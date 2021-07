Lorna Shore's latest single, "To the Hellfire," has hit the Spotify Viral 50 chart's Top 10 in the U.S. after making some waves on TikTok. The track debuted and peaked on the chart at No. 4 on July 5 and currently sits at No. 9. The song has been used in over 1,400 TikTok videos, including a viral reaction by influencer and musician Nik Nocturnal that has over half a million views.