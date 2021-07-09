Cancel
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run dies from injuries days later

By Crystal Niebla
Long Beach Post
 11 days ago

A woman who was severely injured after a hit-and-run on Tuesday died from her injuries, Long Beach police said Thursday.

