Vaccines have delivered a gut punch to COVID-19, but the stubborn respiratory virus is refusing to go down for the count. Three vaccinated individuals in San Juan County were diagnosed this month with COVID-19, that county’s health officer confirmed on social media July 17. Closer to home, the virus’ delta variant “has now officially been found in Skagit County,” Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions said July 16 in a weekly video update posted online. And on July 14, another Skagit County resident died from COVID-19 — the 78th local death since the pandemic reached this area in March 2020.