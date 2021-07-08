Buncombe County takes action after growing number of complaints about Waste Pro
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has hit Waste Pro with a penalty after numerous residents complained about ongoing issues with recycling pickup. Bill Salyers, who lives in Candler, said next week will be a month since his recycling was last picked up. He said he’s called the company multiple times, only to be told his recycling pickup will be rescheduled, but weeks have gone by with no service.my40.tv
Comments / 0