On top of this floating island in the sky, Link has the chance to pay 20 rupees to play a fun skydiving mini-game in which he could earn more rupees. While in the air Link must position himself to land on a spinning floor, where the colored areas represent the rupee amount he will receive. The more rings Link dives through the higher the multiplier will be for the result. Link won't receive any rupees at if he lands on a blank brown space. Landing on a grey space with a rupee drawn on it will end up with Link having to pay 10 rupees.