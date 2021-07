Publisher’s note: In any small arts town, there are always a handful of individuals who quietly do the important work of building a community. These are the people who show up to board meetings on hot summer nights to discuss fundraising, who paint murals and create public art for Sandpointians to see, who bring culture and organize events that span generations. This series of articles aims to shine a light on some of those locals who often don’t get the recognition they deserve. If you would like to nominate a local to be featured in this new series, contact Reader Publisher Ben Olson at [email protected]