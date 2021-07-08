Stenehjem: Biden administration's moratorium on new oil and gas leases will cost North Dakota hundreds of millions
The federal government’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases has blocked the development of more state and private mineral interests in North Dakota than it has federal interests, according to a suit filed by North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, and it is adversely affecting the state’s ability to efficiently regulate safe, and environmentally sound development of its natural resources.www.willistonherald.com
