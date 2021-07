COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time the Ohio State football team was the underdog in a game against Michigan was in 2018. The Wolverines had reeled off 10 straight wins after losing their season opener at Notre Dame, while the Buckeyes struggled reaching to the finish line. Four weeks prior, they’d lost at Purdue before heading into a bye week, and things weren’t much better afterward. They’d won three straight, but the same defensive problems they had before the break still hadn’t improved.