The Surf Hotel & Chateau is seeking professional Housekeeper &

Generous lie-flat beds with fluffy duvets and even more robust pillows swathed in 400-thread-count pillowcases, Billecart-Salmon Brut Champagne without end, 18.5-inch personal TV screens with video handset and noise-canceling headphones, melt-in-your-mouth meals and sweet-and-savory caramel popcorn whenever you’d like it. Not to mention juicy cheeseburgers at the ready (and, for health-conscious fliers, fresh juices and wellness tea). For airplane buffs or travel enthusiasts, the description of Cathay Pacific’s business class experience is like talking dirty—it paints an incredibly alluring picture of what travel can be like.
