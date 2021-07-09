Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Surf Hotel & Chateau is seeking professional Housekeeper &

Mountain Mail
 12 days ago

The Surf Hotel & Chateau is seeking professional Housekeeper & Laundry Attendants. Starting rate $18-22/hr + end of season BONUS based on hrs worked. Full/part-time positions. Email resume to: careers@surfhotel.com.

www.themountainmail.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#The Surf Hotel Chateau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Surfing
Related
TravelPulse

Hilton Trims Daily Housekeeping at Most US Hotels

Effective immediately, Hilton Hotels just instituted what will likely be a precedent-setting decision. The hotel giant has eliminated daily housekeeping service unless guests specifically request it, according to a story by TravelPulse’s sister publication Travel Weekly. Which US States Still Have COVID-19 Restrictions?. Cunard Cancels Queen Elizabeth Cruises After Crew...
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Experience A Provencal Castle Life In Chateau D’Estoublon

The Estate d’Estoublon is located in the village of Fontvieille -a 1o minute drive from Les Baux de Provence- inside National Park Les Alpilles between Arles and St Remy de Provence in South of France, easy to access by plane, train, road or helicopter. The Domaine and its 18th century...
Yosemite National Park, CAluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Yosemite Excursion at Chateau du Sureau, a Relais and Chateaux

The Yosemite Excursion at Château du Sureau combines Five Diamond luxury with breathing natural beauty amidst the green foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains. The inspired nature outing experience includes a private Yosemite trip for two with gourmet picnic lunch, two-night stay, seasonal welcome beverage upon arrival, and breakfast for two each morning.
New York City, NYhabitatmag.com

Lawsuit Seeks to Oust Atelier Condo Board Over “Illegal Hotel”

Tourists are coming back to New York City, and the luxury Atelier condominium in Hell’s Kitchen is back in the news. An 81-page complaint filed recently in state Supreme Court on behalf of disgruntled unit-owners claims the condo board has turned the Atelier into an “illegal hotel enterprise.” The lawsuit seeks removal of the board, installation of a new board, appointment of a receiver and new management company – and punitive damages of $50 million.
TravelTravel Weekly

Explore marks National Travel Agent Day with half price concession

Half price tours are available in a special concession scheme by adventure operator Explore to mark National Travel Agent Day on July 23. The company is offering agents 50% off its small group tours as well as a 30% discount on self-guided trips and private tours. They can also save...
LifestyleForbes

8 Stunning Destination Wedding Hotels Where You Can Stay Free With Points

For many, the appeal of destination weddings is obvious. Hotels package an exquisite setting with all of the details so you don’t have to lift a finger. Logistics like arranging officiants, photographers and flowers come together seamlessly. There’s no stress (at least not until you see the bill). While it’s...
Lifestylealxnow.com

Hotel Indigo in Old Town seeks to open private garage to waterfront visitors

Hotel Indigo (220 S Union Street) is hoping to turn its 69 parking spaces into a mutually beneficial arrangement for Old Town visitors. Developer Carr Properties said it gave the required total of 69 parking spaces, but hasn’t gotten the expected usage since the hotel opened. The developer said it’s hoping to change its permit to allow some of those spaces currently usable only by hotel visitors to be used by tourists and other Old Town visitors.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts expanding to Thailand

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is expanding to Thailand with the acquisition of three premier beach resorts that had been shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Outrigger Hospitality Group announced today. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print...
Lifestylebrides.com

Epic Business Class Experiences Worth Planning a Honeymoon Around

Generous lie-flat beds with fluffy duvets and even more robust pillows swathed in 400-thread-count pillowcases, Billecart-Salmon Brut Champagne without end, 18.5-inch personal TV screens with video handset and noise-canceling headphones, melt-in-your-mouth meals and sweet-and-savory caramel popcorn whenever you’d like it. Not to mention juicy cheeseburgers at the ready (and, for health-conscious fliers, fresh juices and wellness tea). For airplane buffs or travel enthusiasts, the description of Cathay Pacific’s business class experience is like talking dirty—it paints an incredibly alluring picture of what travel can be like.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Bend, ORtheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Bend, Oregon

Straddling the Deschutes River and on the edge of the Cascade Mountains, Bend – about three hours’ drive from Portland, Oregon – is a mainstay for outdoor sports and golf. When you need to unwind after all that fresh air, stay at one the best hotels in town, bookable on Culture Trip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy