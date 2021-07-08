Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

doTERRA Healing Hands helps with 'World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Global Slavery Index, 40.3 million people are enslaved worldwide in the practices of labor and sex trafficking- a horrendous reality. July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking In Persons. Krista Numbers with doTERRA joined us to tell us how doTERRA is helping with this important cause and...

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doterra#Sex Trafficking#Slavery#Africa#Charity#Doterra Healing Hands#Doterra Hope Touch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Charities
Related
AdvocacyDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Prioritize the fight against human trafficking

Intentionally setting priorities is difficult. Yet we all need to. And we do it whether we realize it or not. Our priorities are found in what we do, not what we say. Statues may be fine topics for political scorecards; reparations for past wrongs, an interesting debate topic. But I think another issue trumps these by far: modern-day slavery.
AnimalsChar-Koosta News

Nonprofit helps animals and people heal each other

ARLEE — Arlee Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is a nonprofit organization based on the Flathead Reservation that strives to address the issue of animal rehabilitation from a perspective that traditional animal shelters tend to leave out. ARC aims to serve the Flathead Reservation by providing a sanctuary where animals heal people and people heal animals. The center has two events planned for August and September, which includes a Pawsitively Healing Camp and a Spay and Neuter Clinic.
Shreveport, LADaily Iberian

First responders join fight against human trafficking

SHREVEPORT, La. - The fight continues against the growing number of cases of human trafficking in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force and Physicians Against Trafficking Humans will start providing free training Monday to local medical and healthcare workers about what they can do if they spot the tell tale signs of trafficking.
Times-Journal

Helping others equals personal success

Penny Benton is the McKinney-Vento Homeless Liaison for DeKalb County schools. The McKinney-Vento Act provides rights and services to children and youth experiencing homelessness, which includes those who are: sharing the housing of others due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or a similar reason; staying in motels or campgrounds due to the lack of an adequate alternative; staying in shelters or transitional housing; or sleeping in cars, parks, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, or similar settings.
Charitiesiwantabuzz.com

“Making a Difference” with Sean Judge from Healing Hands International

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Sean Judge from Healing Hands International. To learn more check out http://www.hhi.org. How do you define success?: Success is often defined by results and...
Blount County, TNWATE

Helping thousands of Blount County Students with Helping Hands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It will soon be time for students across East Tennessee to start heading back to school! That’s why the Rio Revolution Church family is helping children across Blount County get those much needed items they will need to head back into the classroom. Today we are learning more about the Helping Hands Program and how you can make a difference in the lives of children and their families here in our area! For more information on the Helping Hands program or to learn how you can make a difference you can log onto riorevolution.com.
Cancercbs17

Help support the fight against cancer this National Ice Cream Day

The V Foundation is asking for a very simple favor from you this National Ice Cream Day (Sunday, July 18th). Help them spread awareness for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund this weekend by posting your ice cream selfie using the #ScoopsforStu and tagging @theVFoundation.
Honeoye, NY13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Helping hand

Ontario County, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Linda Zukaitis and the Honeoye Lake Rotary Club and their efforts to raise funds to prevent soldier suicides. Linda crocheted a beautiful American flag afghan, which the club put up for bids in an online auction. Nancy Steenburn won it with...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Letter: Helping Hand

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Jason Johnson, owner of The Corner Store located at One Market Square in Pinehurst Village. Jason was kind enough to close his store to drive me to a doctor’s appointment after my car stalled outside of his establishment. Upon arriving at...
Orlando, FLTimes Union

Windmill Vitamins Donates $1.3M in Hand Sanitizer to Clean the World to Help Communities in Need

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, received a considerable donation of 299,520 units of EnviroPure hand sanitizer for distribution to people in need via their Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program and Soap Saves Lives Box Program. The hand sanitizer has an MSRP of $4.49, valuing the donation at just over $1.3M. Windmill Vitamins, one of the largest distributors of nutritional products is covering 100% of the donated product. In addition, Lotus Light Enterprises, Inc. a wholesale distributor of health and body care merchandise, is donating $8,000 in freight costs to have the hand sanitizer delivered to Clean the World’s global headquarters located in Orlando, Florida.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

AGEWISE: A helping hand for caregivers

Q: I am an only child and lately I’ve been feeling overwhelmed by being the only person available to help care for my mom. How can I manage my feelings so that I can continue to take the best care of my mother?— JP Answer: Being in the role of...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Our hands were made to heal not to kill,’ says Kalamazoo organizer of marches against gun violence

KALAMAZOO, MI – Three marches against gun violence are planned in Kalamazoo this summer. Local churches and the non-profit Urban Alliance organized the marches because of the increase of gun violence in Kalamazoo, Trenches Community Church Pastor James Harris said in a news release. The first of the marches planned is set for Saturday, July 10.
Human Traffickingsnntv.com

How Prevalent Is Human Trafficking Today?

Originally Posted On: How Prevalent Is Human Trafficking Today? – US News Breaking Today (buzztum.com) Back in 2000, the United States Congress passed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. This is a federal law criminalizing the practice of human trafficking and providing support to the victims of trafficking. So how much...
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Gatekeepers offers helping hands

Youth and adult participants in the Gatekeepers Workcamp worked hard last week to help neighbors in need. This year there were seven crews made up of more than 100 youth and adult volunteers representing 13 area churches. The volunteers made repairs to homes, did yard work and beautified 11 homes...
PoliticsNiagara Gazette

Veterans served to protect this land, Outdoor RX Law will help them heal on it

After a year of stay-at-home orders and days spent indoors, many of us are looking to the place we could always turn to for respite and healing -- the outdoors. Fresh air, sunlight, and sounds of wind and water help us heal from stress and trauma, especially after such a year of upheaval. The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that the outdoors is not just something to pass through from home to car to work. It is essential for maintaining mental and physical health and wellness. No one knows this better than our veterans.
Mental Healthfoxnebraska.com

Vital Signs: helping loved ones heal after trauma

You don't have to look too far to see people who are dealing with some kind of hurt or even trauma. A decorated war veteran and Lexington native Shawn Banzhaf has written a book to help folks out called "5 Ls: A Practical Guide for Helping Loved Ones Heal After Trauma."
Scienceillinoisnewsnow.com

CGH Helping Hands Daycare

CGH Helping Hands Daycare has received the Silver Circle of Quality designation from ExceleRate Illinois, the state’s new quality recognition and improvement system for early learning and development providers. “Every early learning and development provider who participates in ExceleRate Illinois makes quality a priority,” said Cynthia L. Tate Ph.D., Executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy