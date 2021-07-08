doTERRA Healing Hands helps with 'World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It will soon be time for students across East Tennessee to start heading back to school! That’s why the Rio Revolution Church family is helping children across Blount County get those much needed items they will need to head back into the classroom. Today we are learning more about the Helping Hands Program and how you can make a difference in the lives of children and their families here in our area! For more information on the Helping Hands program or to learn how you can make a difference you can log onto riorevolution.com.