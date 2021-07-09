Cancel
Calhoun County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Victoria County in south central Texas Northern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 806 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding over numerous roads throughout warned area. In some location water continues to rise even though rain is light. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Guadalupe, Point Comfort, Placedo, Dacosta, Green Lake, Bloomington, Wood Hi, Alamo Beach, Telferner, Victoria Regional Airport, Brentwood Subdivision, Inez, Magnolia Beach, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria College, Downtown Victoria, Saxet Lakes, Victoria Riverside Park and Victoria Mall.

alerts.weather.gov

