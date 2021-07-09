Cancel
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 330 PM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. For the San Bernard River...including Sweeny, East Bernard, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for the San Bernard River near Sweeny. * From Friday morning to early Monday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 8.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water is over the mid level walkway at the Phillips Terminal near Sweeny. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 12/14/2018.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Bernard, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
City
League City, TX
City
Sweeny, TX
City
Brazoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Noaa Weather#Boling Minor
