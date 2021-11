Since last year, the way the world works has continued to evolve. Organizations—including our own—have been navigating how and when to return to in-person collaboration, as well as the challenges that come with a hybrid work environment. Coupled with the context of what’s happening outside our office and virtual walls around social justice and equity, it’s more important than ever for us to ensure we’re building an environment that continues to be intentional around inclusion for everyone—no matter where people are working. Our focus on culture, as a key tenet of our business strategy, helps to fuel our business results and support our sustainability as a mission-driven company.

