Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sony To Adapt ‘Faust’ Comic Book As Animated Series

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horror/super-hero comic book from the 1980s will be given fresh animated life by Sony Pictures Television. Faust–a series that began back in 1987 and helped to popularize the notion that “comics aren’t just for kids”–will be developed by Sony as an animated TV series, as reported by Deadline. The...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Yuzna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Book Series#Animated Series#Animated Tv#Sony Pictures Television#Rebel Studios#A Bram Stoker Award#Horror News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
SONY
Related
Comics995qyk.com

Nerdradio 101: Comic Books in 2021

This week Chuck Bean is joined by Robbie Landis of Checkpoint XP to discuss comic books! What’s good, all the different ways to read them and experience the characters and what we think the future of the artform and industry.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Aliens: Aftermath #1

Marvel celebrates the 35th anniversary of James Cameron’s Aliens by revisiting LV-426 for the brand new comic book series Aliens: Aftermath, and you can check out a preview of the first issue here ahead of its release next week…. FOR ALIENS’ 35TH ANNIVERSARY, A RETURN TO HADLEY’S HOPE!. It’s been...
Comicsgameranx.com

Shenmue Anime Adaptation Is Still Coming

There’s been a big push lately to see video games get adapted into a variety of entertainment medium alternatives. Instead of a video game, some fans could find their favorite IPs get picked up for adaptations into television series to featured films. One of those adaptations is coming in the form of an anime for the iconic Shenmue video game series. This iconic IP has been around for ages and while it got started on the Sega Dreamcast in 1999, it was only recently that this franchise received a third mainline installment.
TV & Videoshorrornewsnetwork.net

Revelations Entertainment To Adapt ‘Necroscope’ Novels

Speak to the dead at your peril. Necroscope–a best-selling series of horror/sf novels that stretches back to 1986–is heading to multi-media platforms courtesy of Revelations Entertainment, as reported by Deadline. Revelations Entertainment–a movie production company founded by Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary–plans to adapt the multi-volume series...
Artspaperspecs.com

Kickstarter Reward: Animated Comic Book

Creating rewards for Kickstarter backers is notoriously difficult. Not only do you have to come up with something cost effective and easily scalable in quantity, but it also has to tie nicely into your main product’s theme, and tide people over until that product is finally ready to ship. This graphic novel fills in the backstory for the computer game “Genesis Noir” through the use of the same trippy art used in the game, cleverly brought to life by a single polyester sheet and a lot of planning.
Comics411mania.com

Comics 411: The Most Must-Read Comic Books

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we asked Does Wizard Magazine Need to Return?. Here’s...
ComicsPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Lobo

"Lobo" was one of the most violent mainstream comic books of the 1990s. The shaggy-haired, space biker, bounty hunter was intended as a comical indictment of the violence in popular comic books of the late 1980s and early 1990s: The Punisher, Wolverine, etc., according to Keith Giffen, the character's creator. But instead of serving as a warning against such violence, fans made Lobo the "main man" of comic book violence.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Antagonists’ Comic Book Series Acquired For TV Adaptation; Drama Camp Productions Rebrands — North American Briefs

Godhood Comics TV Development Deal For The Antagonists. EXCLUSIVE: LA outfit Braham Entertainment has acquired TV adaptation rights to Godhood Comics’ new series The Antagonists. Recently created by Tyler F. Martin, the comics follow married supervillains Desructus and Ultima as they settle into retirement after successfully taking over the world. Wanted and pursued by global governments, the couple struggles to keep their worst impulses in check while balancing married life, parental responsibilities, being Black in America, and hiding their past and former identities from their superpowered children. Braham Entertainment is headed by producer and filmmaker Noel Braham, who was recently nominated for two Daytime Emmy awards for his short Watchtower. “We are extremely excited about this new partnership and for the development of this dynamic franchise. Being that Tyler and I hail from the same hometown (Atlanta), this is definitely a full circle moment. The Antagonists provides a fresh and innovative perspective into topical issues and characters that aren’t typically represented in mainstream Hollywood, and we look forward to working with Godhood Comics to bring it to television screens worldwide,” said Noel Braham. Tyler F. Martin added: “This was a bittersweet project for my team and I, with messages, narratives and concepts that spark a unique dialogue. What is a villain? And more importantly, what makes one? Myself along with Felipe Dunbar, the co-creator, wanted to ensure that we had an authentic representation of the African American family, despite their shortcomings. The stories of the underdog, the little guy and those of us who feel unseen and unheard, The Antagonists is our calling card.”
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Haunting of Hill House creators adapting hit horror comic for Netflix

Mike Flanagan is continuing to work with Netflix, and they’re making another TV series together. Flanagan is co-writing an adaptation of horror comic Something is Killing the Children for the streaming service. A pilot is being written by Flanagan and Trevor Macy, both of whom will also executive producer under...
ComicsSuperHeroHype

First Look At DC’s Batman ’89 Comic Book Series

First Look At DC’s Batman ’89 Comic Book Series. Back in February, DC Comics revealed that Sam Hamm (the screenwriter of Batman) and artist Joe Quinones will revisit the world of Tim Burton’s Gotham City in a new six-issue miniseries, Batman ’89. For the purposes of this story, Batman Forever and Batman and Robin never happened. That’s why Harvey Dent still looks like Billy Dee Williams, and why a very different Robin is coming to Gotham.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Darkness returns in comic book relaunch

Comics' dark anti-hero the Darkness is returning with an all-new series next year as part of its 25th anniversary. Co-creator Marc Silvestri is teaming up with artist Christopher Mitten and color artist Bryan Valenza to relaunch the Jackie Estacado saga in January 2022 from Image Comics and Top Cow Productions.
Comicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

COMIC BOOKS: Darth Vader: Into the Fire

Jul. 17—Marvel Comics continues telling intriguing "Star Wars" stories with its "Darth Vader" series. Vader was always fascinating on screen, even though his every facial reaction was hidden behind that famous heavy-breathing mask. But he's been an even more intriguing character in this series of comic book titles based on various points during his career — often before or between the original trilogy of "Star Wars" movies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy