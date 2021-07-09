Cancel
Official Trailer Drops For ‘American Horror Stories’

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Murphy’s latest excursion into horror is almost here. One week before the debut of American Horror Stories on FX on Hulu, a full (and very creepy) trailer for the anthology has been unveiled, as reported by comicbook.com. Check out the video on this page. A spinoff of the enormously...

TV Serieskoxe.com

‘American Horror Stories’ releases first-look teaser and announces cast

FX dropped the trailer for its new anthology series “American Horror Stories,” and series creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser that introduces each cast members and their character names. Murphy wrote on Instagram. “And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories: Lourd, Trejo, Lynch, Bomer & More Confirmed

With FX on Hulu's horror anthology spinoff series set to start haunting the streaming service starting next week, fans of the "AHS" universe are getting a look at the impressive line-up that's set for American Horror Stories. With Ryan Murphy & company introducing us to Rubberman, the last time around? Well, it just seemed right to get to know some of the folks that might just find her showing up when they least expect her. And as Murphy writes in the caption to his Instagram post, the line-up released isn't even half of it. But when your line-up includes Matt Bomer, Aaron Tveit, Danny Trejo (as Santa?!), Billie Lourd, Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, Charles Melton, Kaia Gerber, Madison Bailey, John Carroll Lynch, Kevin McHale, Naomi Grossman, and others? Not a bad way to start…
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Scenes Included in FX Teaser

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear" and on the same day that the trailer for FX on Hulu's spinoff American Horror Stories went public, FX is offering a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Why American Horror Stories doesn't contain the "baggage" from previous seasons of American Horror Story

"While (the premiere) 'Rubber (Wo)man' may rely on AHS lore — and the viewer’s existing knowledge of how things work in the Murder House — this is a fully self-contained story here, without any baggage from previous narratives," explain The Wrap's Jennifer Maas and Phil Owen. "Obviously, the house is still trapping everybody who dies in it, condemning them to live there for eternity. The rules of the house remain. But don’t go looking for any story connections. Because there aren’t any. Which is how executive producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk wanted it. Multiple individuals with knowledge of the 20th Television-produced AHS spinoff told TheWrap that Falchuk and Murphy hoped to distinguish the new anthology series from the original with a story that was fully separate from what came before. That idea might seem initially confusing because, again, 'Rubber (Wo)man' is centered on stuff from AHS. But the logic does make sense. It’s not as though the in-universe history of the Murder House is limited to what we’ve seen before. What we have here is essentially a Tales From the Murder House kind of story. It’s just another bad thing that happened in that very bad place." ALSO: American Horror Stories' premiere doesn’t do enough to show off the versatility of its concept and to differentiate itself from what’s come before it.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories Season 1 E01/E02 A Beautifully Brutal Reminder

The only things that the two-episode season-opener of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories was missing were someone getting a steel chair across the back or an ACME anvil landing on their heads- and I mean that as a high compliment. Because what director Loni Peristere and promising up-and-coming writers Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk delivered with "Rubber(wo)Man Part One" and "Rubber(wo)Man Part Two" was a brutally friendly reminder of what's kept FX Networks' "AHS" franchise thriving for over a decade. The highly-anticipated spinoff series kicks off in some very familiar stomping grounds (Murder House), but except for the occasional reference or easter egg (Tate's t-shirt, the "other doctor" Merrin Dungey's Dr. Andi Grant is working on a book with, etc.), this outing was all about writing a new chapter in "AHS" canon.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

Trailer: Apocalypse, asylums, freak shows, oh my – ‘American Horror Stories’ sets its sights on scaring your summer

FX and FX on Hulu have released the first teaser for the new anthology series American Horror Stories, set to debut on July 15. American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Netflix Drops Trailer for Creepy French Horror Film The Swarm

French horror movie The Swarm (La Nuée) is hitting Netflix on August 6, 2021. As the first feature film from director Just Philippot, the film traveled the festival circuit. There were screenings at Cannes Critics Week in 2020, and The Swarm won the special jury prize and best actress award at the 2020 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. A new trailer dropped on the Netflix youtube channel, and I never knew locusts could be so damn scary.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Netflix's Clickbait Teaser, Chip 'n' Dale Series Trailer and More

Adrian Grenier’s life is at the mercy of Clickbait in the first teaser for the Netflix limited series (premiering Wednesday, Aug. 25). The Entourage vet stars as Nick Brewer, “a loving father, husband and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears,” reads the official synopsis. “A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says, ‘I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.’ Is this a threat or confession? Or both?”
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Ghostface From Next ‘Scream’ Ready For His Closeup

The scream you hear is getting closer. It’s just six months now until the Jan. 14, 2022 premiere of the new Scream, and a good look at the iconic Ghostface killer was unveiled this week by the film’s sound designer Greg Russell, as reported by cbr.com. This image–seen below–is not...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Ice T’s Daughter Looks Just Like Him in Adorable Photo With Wife Coco

Fans found a photo of Ice T’s wife, Coco, and daughter Chanel, and they are amazed by how much the little girl looks like her dad. Chanel is just five years old but, if fans have their way, she may have her own “Law & Order” spin-off soon. One fan hilariously wrote that Chanel will be joining “Law & Order” preschool any day now. If only there was such a thing! We’re all for an adorable version of “Law & Order” starring Chanel as she takes down preschool bullies!
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Tuesday, July 20: Police Look For Mariah, Victor Keeps His Word

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 20 reveal that Amanda reacts to news about her mother. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) keeps his promise to Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). So, we could finally see Sutton Ames (Jack Landron) fall. Plus, tempers flare between Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway).

