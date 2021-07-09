New Trailer For ‘The Addams Family 2’ Takes To The Road

Members of three of the biggest boy bands in the world are teaming up for a series of performances in Sin City. ET reports Backstreet Boys singers AJ McLean and Nick Carter, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris will share the stage at The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from Aug. 19 to 22. “We’ve had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage, I can’t wait to share it with the fans,” McLean said in a press release. “Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together. Plus, we have some surprises in store,” Fatone added. Tickets go on sale Saturday via Ticketmaster, Venetian.com, and The Venetian Resort box office. The shows come after Carter, McLean, Fatone and Lance Bass united for a Pride event last month; BSB and *NSYNC members also co-starred in the Syfy movie “Dead 7″ in 2016.