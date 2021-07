If Daniel Negreanu was looking to build momentum ahead of the 2021 World Series of Poker, he could hardly have done any better than his performance in the PokerGO cup. Negreanu managed to pick up his first tournament win since 2013, winning the $50,000 no-limit hold'em event for a $700,000 prize and placing fourth in the $100,000 no-limit hold'em event for an additional $230,000 and the series title.