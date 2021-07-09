The 'Impractical Jokers' on their new season

As we look at Blue Bloods season 12, there’s one thing we know for sure: We want it to stand out from the pack!. Given the show’s procedural format, we know that it’s hard sometimes for each batch of episodes to stand out and feel special. Yet, they’re able to do this here and there! Just think about how season 11 stood out because of the Joe Hill story. Even if it wasn’t a part of every episode, it bookended the season and we think that matters.