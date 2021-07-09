The 'Impractical Jokers' on their new season

Dwayne Johnson has issued a warning to his fellow DC stars after completing work on Black Adam.The Hollywood star has finished work on the superhero film. He was originally set to be introduced as the antagonist in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but will now make his debut in the standalone.Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directs Johnson in new Disney film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam has completed filming, with the wrestler-turned-actor announcing the news on Twitter.“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM,” he wrote, adding: “Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless...
