History has been made, y'all! 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde is going down in the books as the first African American, male or female, to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee last night, a monumental achievement that can only be described as ✨ Black Girl Magic ✨! Peep the adorable moment where Zaila learned she won the competition (for correctly spelling the word “murraya”) below: