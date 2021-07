Archer County resident Bobbi Loran was named Miss Rodeo Texas in San Antonio over the weekend of June 23 through 25. Loran grew up in Scotland and attended Archer City ISD from which she graduated from in 2017. During her time in the school district, she was involved in the FFA and 4-H programs. “I participated in those (ag programs) thoroughly growing up, I did horse judging through the 4-H…