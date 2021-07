DADE CITY — A man fired at deputies during a two-hour standoff and then fatally shot himself, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were trying to locate the man near the intersection of State Road 52 and Smith Road to arrest him on outstanding warrants about 9:50 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies asked the man to come out of a home peacefully. After about 10 minutes, the man fired shots at the deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.