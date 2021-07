Last week was a big one for American parents, as the first monthly child tax credit payment made its way into bank accounts across the country. The parents who haven’t gotten their hands on this cash fall into three categories: those who reported too much income to be eligible for the credit, non-filers who didn’t (or weren’t able to figure out how) to sign up for the credit, and those who are still waiting on a paper check to arrive in the mail. If you fall into this latter category, it’s not too late to embrace direct deposit and make the rest of 2021 that much easier.