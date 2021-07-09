Cedar Rapids police announce new tool in fight against gun violence
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police have a new tool to help them stem the gun violence that has plagued the community for the past decade. That tool is the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network — or NIBIN for short. It’s a federal system that allows investigators to compare ballistic evidence against a national database of spent shell casings that have been collected from crime scenes across the country.www.thegazette.com
