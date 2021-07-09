What Is Pay-Per-Mile Car Insurance and How Drivers Can Pay Less on Their Premiums

Trips to the gas station aren’t exactly fun, so it’s tempting to put off refilling your car. It doesn’t seem like a big deal, after all. The gas light is more of a suggestion, and everyone knows you have a few miles before you have to refuel. Right? Actually, no. There are several reasons why it’s a bad idea to wait till the last moment to fill up. It’s better to know what your vehicle’s fuel economy is and fill up before your car hits empty.