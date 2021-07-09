Cancel
Benton County, OR

Weekly COVID Update: Data show vaccines working

By Troy.Shinn
Corvallis Gazette-Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no new deaths reported in Linn or Benton counties this week connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and both cases and death counts continued to fall around Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Even a week after reopening and doing away with statewide restrictions, cases have remained low....

www.gazettetimes.com

Related
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of Infections After Vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, as the new Delta variant threatens vulnerable communities—and vulnerable people, like unvaccinated children, who are getting sicker and sicker. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm, and said what you can do to stay safe given these new circumstances. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Illinois Statearcamax.com

518 Illinois residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Most had underlying conditions, state data shows

CHICAGO – More than 500 Illinois residents, most of whom are older and have underlying health conditions, have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department. But experts say the chances of getting a so-called breakthrough infection remain very low. In...
MLBDaily Commercial

Why are fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID? Should I start wearing a mask again?

Florida Representative Vern Buchanan (16th District) has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, according to his office. USA 3x3 women's basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but will not be competing after she tested positive. She was also fully vaccinated, as were others of the 55 people connected to the games who have tested positive for COVID so far, such as Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Medical SciencePosted by
WITF

UPMC data show immunocompromised patients also benefit from COVID vaccine

People with compromised or weakened immune systems also benefit from the COVID-19 vaccine, new data suggest — but antibody responses vary widely. Last week UPMC researchers released pre-print data on 489 vaccinated patients with a multitude of immunocompromised conditions. Transplant patients had the lowest level of antibodies. After someone receives...

