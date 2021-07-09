Butters Realty Industrial Team’s Tom Hotz, Brian Ahearn, CCIM Complete Two New Industrial Lease Transactions Totaling 36,000 SF
Elite Aluminum Corporation: Headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL, Elite Aluminum Corporation is a manufacturer of roof systems, screen rooms, pergolas and railings designed for numerous commercial and residential applications. Elite Aluminum Corporation leased 17,134 square feet. in Building E located at 500 Hillsboro Technology Drive for a storage and distribution...cre-sources.com
Comments / 0