Coconut Creek, FL

Butters Realty Industrial Team’s Tom Hotz, Brian Ahearn, CCIM Complete Two New Industrial Lease Transactions Totaling 36,000 SF

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite Aluminum Corporation: Headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL, Elite Aluminum Corporation is a manufacturer of roof systems, screen rooms, pergolas and railings designed for numerous commercial and residential applications. Elite Aluminum Corporation leased 17,134 square feet. in Building E located at 500 Hillsboro Technology Drive for a storage and distribution...

