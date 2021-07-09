Iowa joins antitrust lawsuit against Google Play Store
A bipartisan group of state attorneys general including Iowa’s filed an antitrust suit Wednesday targeting Google's app store, adding to the tech giant's regulatory woes. Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia brought the lawsuit. It asserts Google maintains a monopoly in the market for distributing apps for the Android operating system, which it owns and develops and is used by most of the world's smartphones. The suit claims Google favors its Play Store over other app stores also available on Android devices and argues that developers have "no reasonable choice" but to distribute their apps through the store.www.thegazette.com
