Amidst a seismic shift in how we think and talk about equity in America, the art world is undergoing a transformation that questions what art is presented to the public and who gets to make these decisions. To help identify a way forward for the art industry, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), a leading college of art and design, launched a conference series to explore ideas for building an anti-racist art ecosystem on a local, national, and international level.