New ‘Black Widow’ Featurette Teases Future Of the MCU

By Claire Epting
KOEL 950 AM
 11 days ago
Marvel has shared a new action-packed featurette in advance of Black Widow, which makes its theatrical debut later this week. The clip offers insight from stars Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz, along with producer Kevin Feige. The trio weighs in on Natasha Romanoff’s story and the role her standalone movie plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
Rachel Weisz
Kevin Feige
#Black Widow#Featurette#Teases#Mcu#Premier Access
MoviesThrillist

When Does 'Black Widow' Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

You're gonna need a team of TVA agents to unravel this time knot. This article contains spoilers for Black Widow, the 24th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fast and Furious series isn't the only mega-successful cinematic universe with a jumbled sequence of events that takes significant effort to parse with every new installment. In its very belated bid to give fans the first female member of the Avengers her own standalone film—something fans were clamoring for back in 2012, but less so in 2021—Marvel Studios has at last released Black Widow, a Soviet-flavored spy adventure that calls Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots in her quest to take down the Red Room, the espionage training facility that created her. More functionally, the movie introduces Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who will presumably take over the Black Widow persona going forward.
MoviesVox

What Black Widow’s post-credits scene signals for the future of the MCU

Spoiler alert: This story includes details about the plot and post-credits scene of Black Widow. Can a movie that’s set years before Avengers: Endgame really push the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward? No, but Black Widow’s post-credits scene surely tries. The long-awaited film centered on the Avengers’ Natasha Romanoff — Marvel’s...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow Ending Explained: What Happens And What It Could Mean For The MCU

The following contains major spoilers for Black Widow. Technically, the Marvel Cinematic Universe already began its newest era in the form of three separate Disney+ Marvel TV shows that all began before Black Widow made it to the screen. But, it is called a "cinematic" universe after all, and so for many Black Widow is the true first step into Phase 4 of the MCU – the blockbuster being the first of four 2021 movies that are set in this universe. While we knew the film was going to tell a story set in the past, we have also always expected it to help set up where the exponentially growing franchise was likely to be going. And while we don't get a peek at any kind of new intergalactic big bad for a new set of Avengers to fight 10 years from now, the Black Widow ending still gives us plenty of ideas of where future stories may take us.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Finally Gets Her Moment to Shine in the MCU

Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, has been hanging out in the MCU since 2010, often memorable but rarely the star. Her first appearance was, after all, in Iron Man 2: someone else’s movie. Somehow, despite being played by Scarlett Johansson, even Ant-Man snuck ahead of her in line for his own, stand-alone feature — two of them, in fact. Not exactly a complaint; those Marvel movies are solid, frequently clever diversions, a welcome dash of low-stakes nonsense amid so much clashing world destruction.
CelebritiesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Which Black Widow MCU Suit Was The Most Iconic?

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has finally hit Disney+ and theatres nationwide. But which Black Widow outfit really stole the show and cemented her character as an MCU staple?. Ever since Scarlett Johansson graced the silver screen as Natasha Romanoff in 2010’s Iron Man 2, fanboys and fangirls have been completely under her spell. She was gorgeous, cunning, smart, and an all-out badass. And then she came out as a full-fledged Avenger in 2012 alongside heroes like Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

In Black Widow, the MCU Gets Reflective, If Not Introspective

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. If you haven’t seen the film yet and don’t want it spoiled, bookmark this page and come back soon!. Black Widow is a movie about mirroring. It is, in a very literal sense, a film about reflection. This motif runs through all levels...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kevin Feige responds: Where does Black Widow rank chronologically in the MCU?

Black Widow It is the first film of the Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the long-awaited film does not progress the story concluded with Avengers: Endgame, something that the series did WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Y Loki. In this case, the events of the film occur in a period prior to the last entry of the Avengers. Kevin Feige took advantage of an interview to illuminate the matter.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Black Widow finally solves long-running MCU mystery

Black Widow spoilers follow. We were promised by Scarlett Johansson that Black Widow would finally reveal what happened in Budapest – and so it proved. In case you need a refresher, it was in The Avengers that we realised Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) had a shared history. In the climactic battle, Natasha told Clint that it was "just like Budapest all over again", which Clint didn't quite agree with.
MoviesIGN

Black Widow Ending & Post-Credits Explained: New Hero Team for MCU Phase 4? | Canon Fodder

Black Widow is finally here! After almost a two year wait, the Black Widow Movie is in theaters (and on Disney Plus). Directed by Cate Shortland, The 24th film in the MCU saga is a prequel set between Civil War and Infinity War with BIG connections to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the upcoming Hawkeye series, AND we'll take a look at a new player who seems to be assembling a brand superhero new team in the MCU Phase 4. So if you're looking for Black Widow's ending explained and/or post-credits explained, join IGN host Max Scoville for the full Black Widow breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find. In the Black Widow trailer, Scarlett Johanson plays Natasha Romanoff, one of the deadliest fighters in the entire Marvel universe. Marvel Studios' Black Widow gives viewers an inside look at one of Marvel Studios' finest: Black Widow. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Bolova, joined by co-stars David Harbour and Rachel Weiss. In Black Widow 2021, Marvel's Black Widow (not to be confused with an actual black widow spider) shows what Avengers do in between MCU movies on Disney Plus. Black Widow Disney Plus features Black Widow, Taskmaster and a bunch of other characters you've probably never heard of before, except for maybe Red Guardian, who is pretty new. Rockstars like Natasha Romanoff meet heroes like the Red Guardian and quickly realize there's an emergency. Awesome things happen just the same, especially when Valentina Allegra De Fontaine shows up to recruit for either the Dark Avengers or Avengers West Coast. Who is she working for? Probably Nick Fury. Thank you for your co-operation.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Black Widow’ Review: Scarlett Johansson Leaves the MCU on a High Note

Scarlett Johansson finishes up her eight-film run as Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff in the character’s stand-alone film set after the infighting of Captain America: Civil War and before the gang reunited for Avengers: Infinity War. Black Widow isn’t at the top of most people’s lists of favorite Avengers, but that’s not a reflection of Johansson’s performances over the years. She’s done a fantastic job bringing the comic book character to life, and Black Widow is the cherry on top of her impressive stint in the MCU.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson Reacted After Being Told She'd Be One Of The Avengers To Die In Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is getting her time in the sun with the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. Most would agree that the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is long overdue, but it’s mostly proving to have been well worth the wait. The film, however, is still somewhat bittersweet due to the fact that, in the present-day MCU, Romanoff is deceased. The fan reactions to Natasha’s death a few years back were visceral, to say the least. But Johansson is now reflecting on how she reacted when she learned that her character would be one the heroes to die in Avengers: Endgame.
Moviesimdb.com

Black Widow: Bringing Dreykov, Taskmaster, Yelena, and More to Life

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. Eric Pearson knows a thing or two about the Marvel Universe. A self-professed comic book nerd, the screenwriter penned the Son of Odin’s third feature film, Thor: Ragnarok. His most recent gig? Another high profile MCU project, Black Widow. The spy-action thriller takes a...

