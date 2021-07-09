New ‘Black Widow’ Featurette Teases Future Of the MCU

Black Widow is finally here! After almost a two year wait, the Black Widow Movie is in theaters (and on Disney Plus). Directed by Cate Shortland, The 24th film in the MCU saga is a prequel set between Civil War and Infinity War with BIG connections to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the upcoming Hawkeye series, AND we'll take a look at a new player who seems to be assembling a brand superhero new team in the MCU Phase 4. So if you're looking for Black Widow's ending explained and/or post-credits explained, join IGN host Max Scoville for the full Black Widow breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find. In the Black Widow trailer, Scarlett Johanson plays Natasha Romanoff, one of the deadliest fighters in the entire Marvel universe. Marvel Studios' Black Widow gives viewers an inside look at one of Marvel Studios' finest: Black Widow. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Bolova, joined by co-stars David Harbour and Rachel Weiss. In Black Widow 2021, Marvel's Black Widow (not to be confused with an actual black widow spider) shows what Avengers do in between MCU movies on Disney Plus. Black Widow Disney Plus features Black Widow, Taskmaster and a bunch of other characters you've probably never heard of before, except for maybe Red Guardian, who is pretty new. Rockstars like Natasha Romanoff meet heroes like the Red Guardian and quickly realize there's an emergency. Awesome things happen just the same, especially when Valentina Allegra De Fontaine shows up to recruit for either the Dark Avengers or Avengers West Coast. Who is she working for? Probably Nick Fury. Thank you for your co-operation.