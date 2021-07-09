Familiar angler catches proposal

Marcus Jessie and his fiance Brittany Holmes pose for a photo taken by former Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster along the Niagara River on Wednesday.

NIAGARA FALLS — Former Mayor Paul Dyster went fishing along the upper Niagara River and all he caught was a marriage proposal. Literally. On his phone camera.

Marcus Jessie said he was walking along the upper river with Brittany Holmes, who he has been dating for about five years, looking for a place to pop the question. Jessie is a cook and Holmes a server at Bob Evans on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

“It was spur-of-the-moment,” Jessie said. “I was looking for the best place without a big crowd around. I say my fiance down and I’m thinking in my head. I’m trying not to talk too loud because of the fishing guy but I had to be loud because of the motorcycles going by. Then he turned around and started clapping. I didn’t know who he was. He had on a hat and sunglasses.”

As Dyster tells it, “I was taking a few casts Wednesday at ‘the willows’, a fishing spot on the upper river just downstream of the Daly Circle — when I became aware that something was going on at the park bench behind me.

“I turned around just in time to see a marriage proposal made and accepted so of course I volunteered to take pictures . . . Is this a great town or what?”

As for the fishing, Dyster said he lost something big on a “Rattling Rapala” lure. Asked sturgeon or muskie, he replied “more likely small mouth, but if you never see ‘em you never know. ‘McElligot’s Pool Principle.’ “