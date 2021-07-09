MCPc Restructures Security Division as Fortress Security Risk Management

Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the Global 2000 and Fortune 1000 are obsessed with protecting the workforce endpoints as critical vulnerabilities in the cybersecurity and risk management posture of their enterprises. CISOs focus on cybersecurity controls that operate mostly transparently and are focused on mitigating the potential risks to the computing infrastructure’s susceptibility to being breached as a result of actions taken by users, such as clicking on a malicious hyperlink in an email, visiting a malicious website, inserting a thumb drive, or any number of careless actions that might cause immense damage. These actions and their potential for disaster cause CISOs to greet every day with an anticipatory grimace.