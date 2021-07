Two American citizens were among the group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, the Associated Press reports. In total, 17 suspects have been detained by police – 15 of whom were said to be from Colombia, Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police, said on Thursday night. The police chief went on to state that eight more suspects were being sought and three people were killed by police following the assassination of Haiti’s president. “We are going to bring them to justice,” Mr Charles said during the Thursday night news conference. Haiti’s minister of...