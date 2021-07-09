Liger Partners Joins Forces with Satori Interactive: New Collaboration Offers Deeper Talent Bench & Additional Best-in-Class Services
ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Creative marketing firm, Liger Partners, announces an exciting merger with Satori Interactive, a user research and design firm with national reach and Fortune 500 clients. The combined Liger-Satori relationship offers a variety of benefits for both companies’ current and potential clients, including an expanded roster of talented experts and a wider range of services.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0