Rapid City, SD

Public Makes Big Splash at City Pools in June

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, SD—Attendance at the City’s outdoor pools for the first month of the summer season is making a big – in a word – splash!. Blame it on the constant hot temperatures or the 21-month hiatus when pools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic or both, but the public is getting their fill of some quality H2O this summer. Attendance for the first month of the summer at both the Horace Mann and Parkview pools is more than 50 percent higher than the numbers of 2019 and the attendance at the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park is more than double the attendance of two years ago.

