Android App Bundles will be the replacement for the APK format for all new apps published on the Play Store, starting August 2021. While on alternate Android app stores, the AAB format will not be implemented in a hurry, Amazon is making the first moves (other than the official Play Store) to adopt the new app publishing format. This doesn’t come as a surprise, since the upcoming Windows 11 is natively going to support Android apps courtesy of the Amazon Appstore.