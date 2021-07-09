Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA launch website to assist underserved veterans with career services and financial assistance

Community service projects to recognize the service and sacrifices of veterans and volunteers. Throughout this year, thousands of veteran volunteers will lead and support service efforts across the country to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, recognizing the service and sacrifice of the all-volunteer force that served in the wake of that day. Launched by The Mission Continues, this extended campaign will also kick off the next 20 years of a veteran-led movement of service.