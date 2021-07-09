Compeau Trailhead outside of Fairbanks found vandalized

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Compeau Trailhead outside of Fairbanks was vandalized by someone who damaged a structure. According to Sam Braband, Chief Ranger for Alaska State Parks Northern Region, the vandals caused damaged to a trail structure as well as to multiple signs. “Some vandalism occurred around or on the 4th of July. Somebody came through with a side-by-side and appeared to try to take down the whole structure. They were successful in knocking down a fee station sign, an interpretive board, and we had another interpretive board... all removed by the individuals with what we think is a side-by-side.”