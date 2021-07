There’s been an interesting trend in the video game industry as of late. We’ve seen several video games get adapted into films but most will tell you that these films were pretty below par with the source material. Overall, it makes sense because it’s hard to adapt a big narrative journey you would get in a video game and condense all the content down into a two-hour flick. Some mediums can pull off a movie run or even a series of films, but to get all the little fine narrative details, sometimes movies are not the way to go.