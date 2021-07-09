Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

One Killed, One Injured in Shooting at Houston Aquarium Restaurant

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One man was killed late Thursday in a shooting on the second floor of the restaurant within the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, local police confirmed. A woman was also shot in the leg but survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooter killed himself at the scene. Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said the shooter was sitting at the opposite end of the restaurant’s bar to the couple before he opened fire on them. It’s not clear if the shooter knew the victims. “You know, this is a horribly tragic incident, and you know this is the type of situation that should make us all pause, send out as many prayers as we can for all the families and all the lives that would be affected,” said Slinkard.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Aquarium#Police#Houston Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Car in Shooting of 6-Year-Old Nyiah Courtney Found Burned in D.C.

The car used in a drive-by shooting that left 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney dead and a community in Washington, D.C., calling for an end to wanton violence was found burned on Monday. WTOP reports that forensic investigators are scouring the torched vehicle for clues that could lead them to the killers who opened fire on the street late Friday, killing the bubbly first-grader and wounding her mother and four others. Police have offered a $60,000 reward in the shooting but have not released a motive or said who the gunman was targeting. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she is authorizing the police department to work as much overtime as possible to keep the peace after the bloody weekend, which included a shooting outside Nationals Stadium.
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

LAPD Admits ‘Catastrophic’ Fireworks Blast That Injured 17 Was Caused by ‘Human Error’

The botched police detonation of a stash of illegal fireworks in Los Angeles that injured 17 people this month was caused by officers dramatically underestimating the weight of the explosives they were blowing up, authorities have said. Days before July Fourth, the LAPD bomb squad responded to an anonymous tip that a resident was stockpiling illegal fireworks in their backyard. They packed some of the explosives into a containment chamber to let off a controlled explosion, but got their math very, very wrong. “We believe a human error went to the miscalculation of the amount of material going into that vessel,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Monday. “It’s believed that the net explosive weight placed into the TCV exceeded its rated capacity.” Moore said technicians believed there was 16.5 pounds of explosives in the vessel, but it’s now thought there was more than 42 pounds. The explosion damaged dozens of homes, businesses and vehicles in the neighborhood. Moore described it as a “catastrophic failure.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Family Members Arrested for Carving ‘Gay’ Into Boy’s Head

Three Atlanta residents have been arrested after a disturbing video went viral which allegedly showed them harassing and abusing a 12 year-old boy. According to 11 Alive News, family members hit the boy and cut the word “GAY” into his head on Instagram Live last month. According to Fox 5, one person also said on camera, “You still doing gay shit. You think I cut this in your head for no reason?” After the video went viral, police tracked down those involved. Brittney Monique Mills, 35, Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19, and Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18, were charged with cruelty to children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy