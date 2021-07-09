One Killed, One Injured in Shooting at Houston Aquarium Restaurant
One man was killed late Thursday in a shooting on the second floor of the restaurant within the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, local police confirmed. A woman was also shot in the leg but survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooter killed himself at the scene. Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said the shooter was sitting at the opposite end of the restaurant’s bar to the couple before he opened fire on them. It’s not clear if the shooter knew the victims. “You know, this is a horribly tragic incident, and you know this is the type of situation that should make us all pause, send out as many prayers as we can for all the families and all the lives that would be affected,” said Slinkard.www.thedailybeast.com
