UnifiedCommunications.com named 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams

Company also named a finalist for the Microsoft D365 Customer Service Partner of the Year and the Microsoft D365 Marketing Partner of the Year. Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, today announced it has won the Dynamics 365 Field Service 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Hitachi Solutions was also named finalists for the Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year Award and the Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.