A little bit of Berks County will take center stage when the gymnasts for Team USA compete during the Tokyo Olympics. Reading-based GK Elite made the leotards and other gear that will be worn by USA Gymnastics. The company, which will also outfit Olympic gymnasts from Canada, Australia and the Netherlands, is no stranger to the spotlight, but this will be the first time Simone Biles and the Americans wear its products on the sport's biggest stage.