Atascosa County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, De Witt, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 07:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; De Witt; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, De Witt, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca and Wilson. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with isolated amounts of 5 inches possible.

alerts.weather.gov

