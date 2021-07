On Saturday, Remsen St. Mary’s claimed the district title with a 6-0 win over Gehlen Catholic at home. The offensive output was limited to one half inning in the Remsen St. Mary’s victory. The Hawks and Jays remained off the scoreboard through the first two and a half innings until Remsen St. Mary’s got things rolling in the bottom half of the third. The Hawks scored six runs while sending 11 hitters to the plate in that frame. Blaine Harpenau opened up the scoring by driving in Levi Waldschmitt on a double to right center field. Harpenau was thrown out trying to stretch the double into a triple. That made it look like the Jays would work out of it. The Hawks then exploded for five runs with two outs, and they were the only runs needed in the win.