Memphis, TN

Suspect on the run after man killed in Memphis neighborhood, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 11 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in northeast Memphis Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Yellowood Cove just before 9 p.m.

Police said they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that can help the police, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

FOX13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Look for LIVE updates on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

Memphis, TN
