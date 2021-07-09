Suspect on the run after man killed in Memphis neighborhood, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in northeast Memphis Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Yellowood Cove just before 9 p.m.

Police said they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that can help the police, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

