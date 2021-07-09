Game damage hunt roster registration ends soon

Registration for dove hunting and wingshooting workshops is now open. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach the skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook mourning doves to those with little to no dove hunting experience. The Aug. 14 workshop will include hands-on learning and a live-fire wingshooting clinic. “For those interested in the challenge of dove hunting as a means of sourcing your own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” says Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the DNR. The course will outline the proper hunting equipment, where to hunt as well as safe shooting practices and details about field dressing, butchering and cooking the mourning doves. Participants must be 16 years old or older to attend. The cost is $15 for the two-hour mourning dove course, $35 for the two-hour wingshooting course or $45 for both. Space is limited and registration can be done by following the link included below.