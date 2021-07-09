Cancel
Game damage hunt roster registration ends soon

By Montana FWP
Sidney Herald
 11 days ago

Hunters interested in participating in game damage hunt opportunities need to register online for the Hunt Roster by Thursday, July 15, through MyFWP. The roster is used by Fish, Wildlife & Parks to quickly respond to landowners who are eligible for game damage assistance in the prevention or reduction of property or crop damage primarily caused by deer, elk and/or antelope.

